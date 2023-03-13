DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.06% of DoorDash worth $1,236,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,374 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $105,510.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,108.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,124 shares of company stock valued at $9,508,020. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoorDash Trading Down 3.7 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Shares of DASH opened at $53.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $130.20.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.