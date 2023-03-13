Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.60% of Bill.com worth $1,203,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after buying an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,515,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after buying an additional 150,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com Trading Down 14.9 %

In other Bill.com news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $269,244.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,548. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $68.35 on Monday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $244.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

