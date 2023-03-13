Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Bradley O’Connor Buys 32,500 Shares

Cogstate Limited (ASX:CGS – Get Rating) insider Bradley O’Connor purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.54 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,180.00 ($33,677.85).

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cogstate Limited, a neuroscience technology company, provides computerized cognitive tests and electronic clinical outcome assessment solutions. The company's cognitive services include project management, data management, scientific consulting, statistical analysis, scales procurement, rater training, and monitoring solutions.

