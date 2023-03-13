GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,141,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $1,073,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in GoDaddy by 306.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 193.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

