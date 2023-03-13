GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,141,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 398,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $1,073,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.1% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in GoDaddy by 306.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 124,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 193.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at GoDaddy
In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,772. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GoDaddy Trading Down 3.4 %
GoDaddy stock opened at $72.40 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.