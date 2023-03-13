Insider Buying: FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Director Acquires $49,100.00 in Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 4.7 %

FSK stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

FSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

