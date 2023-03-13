Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,339,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.38% of Teleflex worth $1,075,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 288.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth $8,312,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 4.1% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 255.8% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

TFX opened at $222.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

