Antofagasta (ANFGF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Antofagasta (OTCMKTS: ANFGF):

3/9/2023 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/23/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,390 ($16.71) to GBX 1,350 ($16.23).

2/22/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,280 ($15.39) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15).

2/22/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,400 ($16.84) to GBX 1,450 ($17.44).

2/22/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,800 ($21.65) to GBX 1,700 ($20.44).

2/3/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,300 ($15.63) to GBX 1,640 ($19.72).

1/27/2023 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating.

1/19/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,410 ($16.96) to GBX 1,280 ($15.39).

1/19/2023 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,750 ($21.04) to GBX 1,800 ($21.65).

1/12/2023 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $18.73 on Monday. Antofagasta plc has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.