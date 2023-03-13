Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 22,706 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 25,116,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.18.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIPS opened at $14.51 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

