7,337 Shares in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of Franklin Covey as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC opened at $45.53 on Monday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

