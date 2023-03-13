International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $74,040.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $74,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

International Seaways Stock Down 3.5 %

INSW opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 41,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 286,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

