Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 5,127 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CBU opened at $54.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $73.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.