Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $64,325.05 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,969,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshworks

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

