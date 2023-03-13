Insider Buying: Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB) Director Acquires $61,920.00 in Stock

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) Director Charles Michael Cirillo acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $61,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

NECB opened at $15.22 on Monday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 33.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Northeast Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 198.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northeast Community Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services.

