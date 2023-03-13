Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,004 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Old Republic International by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,040,000 after buying an additional 1,241,181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 1,093,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after buying an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 4th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.8 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

