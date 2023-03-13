Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $324,000 in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter worth $4,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

CRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,008,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,133,888 shares in the company, valued at $47,008,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,627 shares of company stock worth $6,639,273 in the last 90 days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

