KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) PT Set at €79.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) received a €79.00 ($84.04) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($81.91) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

ETR KWS opened at €60.90 ($64.79) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €53.50 ($56.91) and a 52 week high of €70.40 ($74.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.93.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

