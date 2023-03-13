JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,100 ($37.28) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.90) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.09) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.10) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.30) price target on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,788 ($45.55).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,027.84 ($36.41) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,146.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,284.26. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,893 ($34.79) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.83). The firm has a market capitalization of £67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.90, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

Insider Activity at British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.12) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,942.76). In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,230.16). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.12) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($14,942.76). Insiders have bought a total of 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,368,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

