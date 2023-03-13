Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.9 %

Lemonade stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 116.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

