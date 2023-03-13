Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in February

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Algoma Central Stock Performance
Shares of AGMJF opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $13.55.
About Algoma Central
