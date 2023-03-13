ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ageas SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut their price target on ageas SA/NV from €37.80 ($40.21) to €37.50 ($39.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

