Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

Allegro.eu stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

