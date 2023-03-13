Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,100 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the February 13th total of 1,308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
Allegro.eu stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
