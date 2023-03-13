American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Update

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

American Graphite Technologies Stock Down 6.7 %

AGIN opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. American Graphite Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get American Graphite Technologies alerts:

About American Graphite Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

American Graphite Technologies, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in technology development and mining exploration. It focuses on graphite mining and the commercialization of grapheme specific proprietary technology methods. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for American Graphite Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Graphite Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.