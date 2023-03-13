Mark Eisner Sells 7,363 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,609,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

