Aaron Ahola Sells 1,514 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96.

On Monday, December 12th, Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

