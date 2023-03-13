Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) EVP Sells $83,088.71 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $83,088.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,847.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

William Everett Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, William Everett Mcdonald sold 44 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $3,205.84.

CDAY stock opened at $67.45 on Monday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 114.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

