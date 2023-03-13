Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $18.14 on Monday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

