Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACHHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of ACHHY opened at $11.35 on Monday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $14.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, is a Chinese company listed in Hong Kong and in New York. A multinational aluminium company, its headquarters are in Beijing, China. It is the second-largest alumina producer and third-largest primary aluminum producer.
