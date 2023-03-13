Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the February 13th total of 246,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Amada Price Performance

Shares of AMDWF opened at $8.65 on Monday. Amada has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

