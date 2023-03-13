Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 23.9% in February

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.15.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
