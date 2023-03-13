Head to Head Review: Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp $406.05 million 2.10 $63.31 million $1.85 13.64

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Amerant Bancorp has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lifestore Financial Group and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Amerant Bancorp 15.59% 10.13% 0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

