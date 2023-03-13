Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells 8,354 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20.

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

