Short Interest in Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Drops By 28.4%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 245,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,365,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYEY opened at $13.84 on Monday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37.

Get Adyen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADYEY has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,595.74) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,840.00.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.