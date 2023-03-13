Reviewing Vivid Seats (SEAT) and Its Competitors

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vivid Seats to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats $600.27 million $28.66 million 19.92 Vivid Seats Competitors $4.54 billion $125.06 million 17.39

This table compares Vivid Seats and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vivid Seats’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats 4.77% -5.44% 2.37% Vivid Seats Competitors -121.54% -37.53% -19.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivid Seats and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vivid Seats Competitors 143 815 1820 48 2.63

Vivid Seats currently has a consensus target price of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 55.16%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 27.75%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vivid Seats competitors beat Vivid Seats on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

