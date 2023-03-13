Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Expands By 29.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,183,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 3,242,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 41,831.0 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AICAF opened at $0.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Air China has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

