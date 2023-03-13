Insider Buying: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys 14,865 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.88 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -4.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

