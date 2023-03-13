TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $108.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 108.60 ($1.31), with a volume of 226551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.40 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reduced their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 105 ($1.26) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

TI Fluid Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £570.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11,640.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.18.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Articles

