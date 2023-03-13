Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Drops By 25.0%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Andritz Stock Up 0.9 %
Andritz stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.77. Andritz has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61.
Andritz Company Profile
