Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Agfa-Gevaert Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.96 on Monday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.22.
About Agfa-Gevaert
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agfa-Gevaert (AFGVF)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.