Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Update

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Agfa-Gevaert Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFGVF opened at C$2.96 on Monday. Agfa-Gevaert has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$2.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.22.

Get Agfa-Gevaert alerts:

About Agfa-Gevaert

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Agfa-Gevaert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agfa-Gevaert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.