Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.
Andritz Trading Up 16.0 %
Shares of ADRZF opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.
About Andritz
