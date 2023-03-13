Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Andritz Trading Up 16.0 %

Shares of ADRZF opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80. Andritz has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

