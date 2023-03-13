Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.00

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.00), with a volume of 1055534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.20 ($1.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 774.55, a P/E/G ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.54.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

