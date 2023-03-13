Marshall Wace LLP Buys 101,037 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 101,037 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Blackbaud worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BLKB opened at $55.22 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total value of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,863.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $279,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,863.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.