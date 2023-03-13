Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 329,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of Scorpio Tankers worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 834.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STNG opened at $59.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.