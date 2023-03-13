Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $373,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $86.47 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

