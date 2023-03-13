Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $382,000 in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 5,386.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 208.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 60,995 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 746.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,714 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOKF stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $70.21 and a 52-week high of $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

