Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,065 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 76.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 1.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Weis Markets Price Performance

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

Shares of WMK opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Stories

