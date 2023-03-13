Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $416,000 Stock Position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.16% of Yellow worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Yellow by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yellow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yellow by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.83. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yellow Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

