Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in PC Connection by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,433 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $124,983.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,112,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,360,546.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $927,090 in the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PC Connection Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $56.68.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

