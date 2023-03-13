Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $193.33 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

