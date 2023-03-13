Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,056 The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Lovesac as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $381.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $191,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 127,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,676.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

