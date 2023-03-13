Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 627.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.32% of MINISO Group worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MINISO Group by 3,428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 126,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MINISO Group by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 417,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in MINISO Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,544,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MINISO Group by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $18.44 on Monday. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

